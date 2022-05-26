Cleckheaton Folk Festival will return for the first time since the Covid pandemic with a three-day spectacular in July

Festival director, Dave Minich, said that he and the committee are working hard to bring the concerts, sing-a-rounds, musician sessions and street entertainment together for another fantastic weekend of music and fun from July 1-3.

As usual the festival will start the Saturday events with the traditional Morris parade at 11am from the fire station, followed by street entertainment and Morris sides activity.

The Saturday afternoon ceilidh in the town hall will be an event for the community, both young and not so young.

Performers at a previous Cleckheaton Folk Festival

There are numerous indoor concerts over the weekend. In addition, there will be musician sessions, sing-a-rounds, workshops and Morris dancing, as well as a free family fun day on the Sunday on the Savoy Square.

Dave said: “All the artists who were contracted for 2020 have carried forward their booking and a great line-up is going ahead with concerts in the town hall and masonic lodge.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control we will be unable to host a street market this year, but the usual monthly farmers’ market will be held on the Saturday morning.”

This year’s festival will be dedicated to the memory of its founder and former director, Geoff Pickles, who sadly passed away in April.

Weekend tickets are priced from £84 and individual concert tickets from £23, available from Eventbrite. For more information, visit www.cleckheatonfolkfestival.org