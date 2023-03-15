Cleckheaton Folk Festival will be back on June 30, July 1 and 2, presenting first class artists including the world renowned Martin Carthy MBE and his award-winning daughter Eliza Carthy MBE.

Other guests include local lad Jack Rutter, Yorkshire based Bryony Griffith and Alice Jones, plus festival favourite Jez Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director Dave Minich said: “It’s a brilliant line-up for a brilliant festival but we have more for everybody this year – as an additional contribution to Kirklees Year of Music 2023 we are presenting a series of concerts for all to enjoy.”

Dougie MacLean

Due to ongoing renovation works being carried out at Cleckheaton Town Hall, the first spring concert has had to be transferred to Batley Town Hall.

The concert on Saturday, March 25, will feature Scottish folk legend Dougie MacLean, and will be one of his few visits south of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dougie has performed at venues and festivals across the world including New York’s Carnegie Hall, Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall and London’s Festival Theatre.

During the years of the pandemic, and to this day, his weekly broadcasts from his Old Schoolhouse - renamed a Global Streaming Theatre - have reached more than four million viewers in 65 different countries.

The Young'uns

He has several gold discs for sales to his credit and his songs have been covered by artists including Paolo Nutini, Nathan Carter, Amy MacDonald and Ronan Keating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second spring concert will be back at Cleckheaton Town Hall on Saturday, May 27, featuring the Young‘uns as part of their “Tiny Notes” tour.

Sean Cooney, Michael Hughes and David Eagle have led the band to three BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards - including Best Album in 2018 for Strangers - and the creation of the acclaimed international theatre show The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff, based upon their 2019 album of the same name.

Dave added: “Negotiations are in progress for a further two concerts later in the year and will be announced as soon as we have anything confirmed.”

To buy tickets for the spring concerts, visit https://tickets.kirklees.gov.uk/search/cleckheaton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad