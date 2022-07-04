Cleckheaton Folk Festival: Crowds line the streets as popular parade returns

The festival was back in style this year, with a three-day spectacular featuring top music performances from a host of world-class acts, as well as family friendly entertainment taking place throughout the town.

The parade was held in its usual slot on Saturday morning, setting off from Cleckheaton Fire Station and making its way into the town centre.

Savoy Square was filled with people of all ages for the Sunday Family Fun Day.

Here is a selection of photos of the parade, taken by photographer Jim Fitton.

1. Folk Festival Chester Townsley, two, gets a better view with a little help from dad Daniel Townsley

2. Folk Festival Richard and Cheri Crosley

3. Folk Festival From the left, Graham Ramshaw, Andy Vaines, Robyn Vaines, Jon Vaines and Margaret Naylor

4. Folk Festival Alan Smith from Thieving Magpie