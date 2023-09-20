Firefighters at Cleckheaton Fire Station raised nearly £700 at a charity car wash event earlier this month.

MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater with members of Cleckheaton Fire Service at their charity car was event.

Despite attending several calls throughout the day, the team still managed to raise £680.40 for The Fire Fighters Charity, which serves to help current and retired members of the UK’s fire family to live healthier and happier lives, by washing cars of the local community on Saturday, September 9.

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, who had her own car washed, said after the event:

“Our local firefighters do a fantastic job all year round so it was a real pleasure to join them to take part in their charity car wash.

