Cleckheaton fire crews raise £6,500 for children's cancer charity

Firefighters endured a 48-hour physical challenge last weekend - alongside a charity car wash - to raise money for children who need cancer treatment.

Staff at the station were moved by the stories of two girls - Beau, five, from Liversedge, and Eden, seven, from Holmfirth - whose families have been raising funds to enable them to undergo costly treatment in the USA for neuroblastoma – a form of childhood cancer.

The car wash took place at the station on Saturday, April 2, with all proceeds being donated directly to Eden, who has yet to reach her fundraising target.

Cleckheaton Station Commander John Bates said: “We raised £1,000 on the car wash day which was fantastic - that money is going straight towards Eden’s fund.

“The rest of the money raised from the running challenge will go to the Solving Kids Cancer charity.

“Blue Watch were on duty while the car wash was on, and some of the other station members on shift came to help out, in case they got fire calls.

“There were several members, myself included, who were still doing the run that day so we were completing that too.

Alongside the car wash, some firefighters were still completing the running challenge.

“It has been really good and has brought that whole station together.

“As a community it has been great to see how much money they have been able to raise - ours is just a small part of that.”

As well as the car wash, the crews have been taking part in the gruelling David Goggins Challenge, named after the American ex-Navy seal and ultramarathon runner who designed it.

The challenge involves running four miles every four hours over 48 hours.

The crew aim to raise a total of £10,000.

John added: “The challenge went really well and a lot of people enjoyed it.

“Some people also found it quite difficult and challenging, but it was meant to be a challenge, that’s why we chose it.