Cleckheaton fashion retailer wins best groomswear prize at wedding awards

Joshua Adams, which has also recently opened a shop in Ilkley, triumphed at the awards final, which took place at City Hall in Sheffield, recognising the best in class for businesses in the wedding industry.

The awards ask customers to rate the levels of quality of expertise, advice and guidance received, quality of customer service received, quality of service/product supplied, value for money and if the business has gone above and beyond customer expectations.

The Joshua Adams team was delighted that so many customers felt strongly enough to take the time to vote and recognise the work, energy and organisation the business puts into the care each customer receives and the quality of the garments provided.

Joshua Adams won the Best Groomswear - Yorkshire prize at the I Do Awards

The award was particularly special as it was the first time it has taken place in a face-to-face situation since 2019, with many wedding-related businesses closing due to the prolonged lockdown of the industry.

Stephanie Norris, owner of Joshua Adams, said: “The last two years have been tough for everyone in the industry, there’s no doubting that, which makes this win extra sweet for Joshua Adams.

"We have continued to offer excellent clothing for men, care and service to our customers, raising our game with the opening of our new Ilkley store and launching our own brand.