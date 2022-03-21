Cleckheaton fashion business opens the doors at its new store in Ilkley

Stephanie Norris, owner of Joshua Adams menswear

Joshua Adams menswear has expanded the business by launching its second premises.

Existing experienced staff from the Cleckheaton store opened the doors to the new store on Friday, March 18, following several weeks of refurbishing the vacant unit on The Grove Promenade.

The store is a collaboration with the Cavani brand, offering stylish suits alongside the Joshua Adams own-label suits in a space for all occasions.

The business has opened a new store in Ilkley

Joshua Adams is well-known for the full-service packages it offers couples planning their weddings. The business invites the whole party in to measure, fit, alter, steam and keep the suits until needed, taking away pressure from the bride and groom.

The new Ilkley store not only offers wedding service, but suits for any occasion, plus smart casualwear for day-to-day use.

Joshua Adams launched its casual collection, growing the labels it stocks, during lockdown, following an increase in stay-at-home casualwear.

Owner Stephanie Norris said: “Having worked for other retailers and establishing and growing the Cleckheaton branch of Joshua Adams, I understand what our customers are looking for.

"We go that extra mile, offering advice, undertaking alterations, steaming shirts and getting to know our customers. It makes a difference.”