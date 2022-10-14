Cleckheaton community urged to ‘shake off the blues’ at Whitechapel’s Harvest Show

The free-entry event allows amateur bakers, makers, crafters, creators and growers of all ages, showcase their talents, whilst there will be traditional stalls such as tombola, raffle and bash the rat, as well as refreshments including afternoon tea.

Ahead of the event, into its ninth year, Vicar of Cleckheaton, Reverend Brunel James, said: “It’s a chance for everybody to celebrate their achievements and creativity and hopefully it encourages people to do new things.

“There’s a lot of negativity at the moment, especially around the cost of living, so we want people to shake off the blues, turn out and have a bit of fun.”

Whitechapel Primary School, in partnership with the Church of England parishes in Cleckheaton, will be hosting their annual Harvest Show on Saturday, October 15.

The Harvest Show takes place at Whitechapel Primary School, Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton, between 1pm and 3pm.