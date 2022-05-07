Cleckheaton colleagues conquer Mount Snowdon on team-building challenge

Colleagues from The One Point team in Cleckheaton successfully climbed Mount Snowdon

The team of 24 climbers from The One Point and its sister company Spectrum included a diverse group of experience levels and roles.

On climb day the weather in the Snowdonia National Park, Wales, was dry and bright. However, the winds were especially high.

Conditions, therefore, meant the original plan to travel up together along the scenic Miner's Track and back down along the Pyg Track was changed to both ascent and descent along the Llanberis Path for safety reasons.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues from The One Point team in Cleckheaton successfully climbed Mount Snowdon

This amendment was on the advice of two experienced experts on hand to advise the team.

The One Point's accomplishment came in the same week the team received news of its nomination for a Comms Business Awards 2022 Workplace Award.

The group encouraged and motivated each other throughout the climb and did not leave anyone behind without reaching the summit.

Founder and CEO Martin Lauer said: "It was great to see everyone working together and supporting each other to achieve something amazing. This is what our company is all about."

The team at the summit of Mount Snowdon