Cleckheaton Christmas Elves plea for donations of gifts to festive appeal

The Cleckheaton Christmas Elves packing gifts last year

The elves believe that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by sharing kindness to families who find themselves in a difficult situation this festive season.

Families who receive the gifts are nominated by their local school (their details are kept private). They could be suffering difficult times through trauma, illness, bereavement or financial worries.

Cleckheaton Christmas Elves was inspired by Head Elf, Debbie Croft, a parent herself and an instructor with a local provider of parent, baby and pre-school classes.

The elves distributed more than 70 hampers last year

Debbie said: “The idea came to me after being inspired by the fight to help families feed their children during lockdown and holidays.

“Thanks to the kindness of the community, my dream of creating a little magic for these well-deserving families was realised.

“We’re back to sprinkle magic again this year with exciting events planned with more magic this year and we want to make it even bigger.

"We’re so grateful for any support we receive.”

Grateful recipients heaped praise on the elves last year after they provided more than 70 gifts thanks to the kindness of the local community.

One said: “Such a lovely surprise. Almost cried. Thank you for doing this, it definitely brought a smile to our faces xx.”

Another said: “A really big thank you for my gift that you sent at Christmas, it was a really wonderful surprise and treat. You are very kind.”

The elves are collecting now for a range of ages from new-borns to teens, as well as gifts for the parents/guardians. Gift ideas include:

Arts and crafts .

Books (for all ages).

Bath bombs.

Slipper socks (for all ages).

Christmas decorations.

Novelty cups/mugs.

Candles/wax melts.

Hats/gloves (men and women).

Small accessories.

Family treats.

Luxury chocolates/biscuits.

Games and jigsaws (for all ages).

Gadget accessories.

Stationery for teenagers.

Sports items.

Make-up/nail polish sets.

Quiz games.

Colouring books and pencils/pens.

Mindful colouring books.

More suggestions are available on the Cleckheaton Elves Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/369236970939251

Donations can be made up to December 2 at the following Cleckheaton venues: Milestones, Kids Come First, Crafty Kids, Cleckheaton Library and The Surf Shack.

New for this year are meet, greet and donate events. The first of these is being on Saturday, November 6 from 10am until 1pm at Cleckheaton Library, where kind donors can meet the Head Elves, take part in children’s craft events, find out more about the campaign and donate gifts.