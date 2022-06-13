Cleckheaton-based online retailer announces £700,000 investment boost

One of the UK’s largest online metal and steel suppliers to businesses and DIY enthusiasts, the Cleckheaton-based company started trading in 2011.

The Metal Store has a diverse customer base including global automotive manufacturers, construction and engineering companies, professional football clubs, universities and performance arts venues.

Today, the company employs 39 people at its 50,000 sq ft Cleckheaton office, machining and distribution facilities and has a multi-million pound turnover.

The Metal Store in Cleckheaton has invested in an industrial wrapping machine

The Metal Store’s sales have grown year-on-year since it opened. Revenues increased by a record 60 per cent over the past two years and the company has continued to trade strongly since the start of 2022.

As part of its investment, the retailer has acquired two straight cutting computer numerical control (CNC) machines for high production cutting of steel tubes.

In addition, The Metal Store has purchased industrial wrapping machines, semi-automatic taping machines, automatic strapping machines and a press brake for bending sheet metal.

The business has also invested in three large flatbed vehicles to carry out deliveries and new racking systems to create additional storage space and improve lead times.

Andy Buckley, founder and managing director, said: “We have experienced a sustained period of growth which has been expertly delivered by the great team we have here at The Metal Store.

“Our £700,000 investment in technology, machines, vehicles and racking is to ensure we can maintain our momentum by further enhancing our service to our customers.

“Having the latest technology on our shop floor has increased our capacity, speed and efficiency to ensure we continue to expand our excellent product and customer service experience nationwide.”

The Metal Store offers free unlimited straight cutting of lengths or sheet metal and delivers its products throughout mainland UK.