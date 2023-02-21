“Please support the Motor Neuron Disease Association, please support live music, please support live music venues.”

On Saturday, February 25, the Rock the Loft festival will see several original bands from Cleckheaton and the surrounding areas come together at The Loft to raise vital funds for the Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association.

Organised by local heavy rock band, Motor City Murder, in partnership with the much-loved music venue on Northgate in Cleckheaton, the night will see a mixture of metal, rock, punk, indie-rock and heavy-rock music from bands such as Mr.Shiraz, Zapiain, Dead Monarchs, Mundi Club and River Bleed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity event will also see The Hijacked - who have previously played festivals such as Leeds and Reading - perform their last ever gig.

Rock the Loft has been organised by the Motor City Murder rock band in partnership with The loft on Northgate, Cleckheaton.

Stephen Hodge, event organiser and drummer in Motor City Murder, who will also be performing on the night, said: “Motor Neuron Disease is very much in the press at the moment with the stuff around Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, which is amazing because it's brought it to the public's attention.

“However, it doesn't really strike home until someone close to you is affected by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my friends was diagnosed with it last year and I thought if we are going to get all these bands together we should aim to raise money for a charity at the same time.

“More research needs to be done into the condition so that hopefully a cure can be found and more care can be provided.

The team at The Loft on Northgate, Cleckheaton.

“We are offering people an evening of live original music at a low price, whilst raising money for a really valuable cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every little helps and if the event raises a bit of awareness too then that's great.

“All the bands are playing free of charge and giving up their own time.

“The Loft has also been great and really supportive of the event, especially because they have said that whatever money we get on the door can go straight to the charity.

The Rock the Loft festival with be The Hijacked final gig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please support the Motor Neuron Disease Association, please support live music, please support live music venues.”

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

For more information about the MND Association, visit https://www.mndassociation.org/

The Rock the Loft event will take place on Saturday, February 25 at The Loft on Northgate, Cleckheaton from 5pm. Entry is by donation on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad