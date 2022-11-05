Josie, a former pupil of Heckmondwike Grammar School - where she also spent time as artist in residence - as well as Batley College of Art and Bretton Hall, will be showcasing her new work at The Bingley Gallery from November 17.

Her work, which is underpinned by extensive travel, incorporates the sheer beauty of nature, using colour to form space and texture.

With an imaginative eye for colour and composition Josie is well-known for creating contemporary pieces of artwork which are lively, happy and widely appreciated.

Josie Barraclough with her artwork.

Josie's latest work, which will be on show later this month, covers a variety of subject matter including flora and fauna.

The Christmas Exhibition at Bingley Gallery on Park Road, Bingley, near Bradford, will be open from Thursday, November 17, until Sunday, January 1, between 10am until 5pm Monday to Sunday.