A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after a bike accident in Cleckheaton.

The crash happened on Whitechapel Road on Saturday night.

The man – who is in his 20s – was on a mountain bike, which was adapted with a battery pack, and heading towards Bradford Road when the bike hit a wall.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated.

Anyone who has any footage of the accident or information about what happened is being asked to contact Roads Policing West, Team Five, by calling 101 or by visiting https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 2311 of July 26.