Clear Men's Talk is looking for new members

Whilst putting men, who have suffered from anxiety, on stage, doesn’t sound like the best idea, it seems to have worked out very well for a group of men from Kirklees.

“It’s given me a purpose, a distraction away from negative thoughts, it’s improved my self-esteem and given me some pride in what I’m doing”, said David Crabb, a cast member.

“I still get nervous, but managing that anxiety helps me to manage the bigger challenges in my life”, added Paul Berry

“It’s become a massive part of my life” said Neil Coulson, another member of the group “the applause at the end, it’s kind of addictive – it shows we’re doing something useful, something that has an impact.”

A scene from "Men's Talk"

Following a successful 26 date tour of “Men’s Talk”, a 35 minute performance created with and performed by men who have experienced mental health issues, the group are currently taking a well-earned rest over the summer.

Men’s Talk is run by Community Links Engagement and Recovery Service (CLEAR) a wellbeing charity that offers a range of group-based services to adults in Kirklees.

Such has been the success of the project that the group are now looking for new members to join.

Stuart Hawkes, the project lead explains, “We meet each week in Dewsbury. The sessions involve a bit of gentle exercise, getting to know each other and plenty of laughs.”, he continued, “There is no commitment to go on stage, but hopefully, as the men’s confidence grows, it’s something they are willing to give a go.”

Thanks to funding from Kirklees Council, Men’s Talk is open to men across Kirklees. If you would like to get involved, Men’s Talk is keen to hear from you.

For more information, contact [email protected] (07391 868752)