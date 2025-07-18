Civic dignitaries gather in Dewsbury at event to remember the victims of Srebrenica on 30th anniversary

A large doll symbolising a Bosnian lady on the steps of the United Reformed Church - with flowers placed at her feet. The photo on the right is of some Bosnian snacks served during the event

Members of the local Bosnian community gathered on Saturday, July 12 outside the United Reformed Church on Longcauseway in Dewsbury to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

As part of the “Remember Yesterday, Act Today” event, families attended an emotional ceremony, along with Dewsbury and Batley MP Iqbal Mohamed, local councillors, as well as vicars and Imams from local mosques and churches, to remember the victims murdered during one of the Yugoslav civil war's most horrific tragedies.

Bosnian Serb forces - led by their military commander Ratko Mladic - stormed the UN designated “safe zone” town of Srebrenica in July 1995. They attacked the UN peacekeepers, and then rounded up the town's men and boys. Most were killed in large groups.

This brutal killing of nearly 8,000 innocent Muslim men and boys came to be known as Europe's worst mass atrocity since the Second World War. The remains of around 1,000 victims are still missing to this day.

Mladic was later tried as a war criminal and found guilty of war crimes, including genocide. He was jailed for life. Fifty other Bosnian Serbs were also convicted.

A recent UN resolution - setting the date of July 11 as an international day of reflection and commemoration of the Srebrenica genocide - is from now on to be held every year. The UN resolution also condemns any denial of the massacre.

A large doll of a Bosnian lady wearing traditional clothes was placed outside the church premises. Local children and mothers then walked up the church steps to place flowers at the foot of the doll.

Themes such as “peace”, “tolerance”, “equality”, “compassion”, “love” and “understanding” made up 30 different “calls of action” to prevent any such future tragedies. Each one of the themes were called out loudly on a microphone.

Everyone then went inside the United Reformed Church to hear speeches being made by the gathered dignitaries.

The commemoration event was organised by the Six Million Plus project, working with Kirklees Council.