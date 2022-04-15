Churches in Cleckheaton create 'Easter Gardens' to mark Holy Week
All three Anglican churches in Cleckheaton have created “Easter Gardens” to mark Holy Week.
By Staff Reporter
Friday, 15th April 2022, 11:30 am
St John’s, St Luke’s and Whitechapel churches each have three crosses in place, along with a stone “tomb” to represent Jesus’s death on Good Friday.
On Easter Sunday, April 17, the stone will be rolled away and a white cloth placed inside to represent the empty tomb and the resurrection of Jesus.