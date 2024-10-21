Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees Council has said it will no longer be providing free trees in the festive season outside of the borough’s main town centres.

The council needs to make a £47m saving to balance its books so communities will instead have to foot the bill for the trees at a cost of £1,425 including VAT.

Councillors have previously used their ward budgets to purchase a tree but these have been slashed by 50 per cent, now amounting to £10,000 per year which is shared across three councillors in each of the 23 wards.

Councillor Munir Ahmed, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “The council will once again be providing Christmas trees in Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton centres to provide festive cheer for residents and businesses.

Huddersfield Town Hall

"Communities have always been able to order Christmas trees through the council and this year has been no different with groups receiving communication on when and how to order.

“Although the council is no longer able to subsidise community Christmas trees as it has done in previous years, communities were still able to order trees through the parks and greenspaces team with sourcing, delivery, installation, fencing, lighting, insurance, and disposal all included in the package when purchasing a tree.

“More than 30 orders have been received for Christmas trees from community groups across the district this year.

"This number does not include trees sourced independently from the council.”

Christmas in Kirklees is already set to look very different this year, with no lights switch on in Huddersfield or Dewsbury.

The council says this is due to regeneration works and will instead be holding events across one weekend for each of the towns – November 30 and December 1 in Huddersfield and December 7 and 8 in Dewsbury.

Leader of the council, Coun Carole Pattison, said this year’s plans are shaping up to be “better than ever”, with an emphasis on “supporting the high street, championing our local businesses, and free family-friendly fun”.