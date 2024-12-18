Santa Claus will be walking the streets of Dewsbury tomorrow evening to deliver 300 presents to those children who haven’t had the opportunity to see him this year.

Organised by Tanisha Bramwell, councillor for Dewsbury West, Santa will be visiting youngsters in Dewsbury Moor, Westtown and Chickenley from 7pm on Thursday, December 19.

Tanisha told the Reporter Series: “We originally did it back in 2020 based on the fact we were heading into a second lockdown and a lot of children wouldn’t be able to see Santa.

“This time, a lot of people just can’t afford to see Santa at the moment. A lot of families are working double jobs because of the rising energy cost and the rise in inflation.

“The idea is to head into the areas that are quite high in deprivation and give those children the opportunity to see Santa on their doorsteps.”

She added: “It’s a lot of fun. The last time we did it was so good. We are excited. The feedback from residents has been great.

“There’s a lot more people that want us in a lot more areas. Maybe that is something we can evolve to do next year.

“I am really happy that we are doing it again.”

Santa, Tanisha and her team will start spreading Christmas cheer in Dewsbury Moor at 7pm, before moving into Westtown for 7.15pm and Chickenley at 7.30pm.

If you would like to volunteer, email [email protected]