Christmas in Dewsbury: Popular event set to return with a festive market, live performances and creative craft sessions

Christmas in Dewsbury will fill the town with festive cheer as the popular event returns next month.

On Saturday, December 6, the brand new public space outside Dewsbury Town Hall will play host to the traditional Christmas market and a community music stage featuring local acts throughout the day.

More live performances and immersive experiences, creative sessions and craft workshops will take place across the town centre. There will also be Santa’s grotto, plus a family-friendly activity hunting out Santa’s elves across Dewsbury.

Kirklees Council is delivering Christmas in Dewsbury in partnership with the Arcade Group – a community organisation made up of local residents and business owners set to manage Dewsbury Arcade once it re-opens next year.

Every part of the event is free to attend.

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council and cabinet member for culture, said: “This is one of our best Christmas in Kirklees programmes yet.

“As well as those staples of festive fun, like Christmas markets and a Santa’s grotto, I think this year’s celebrations are set to be really unique and imaginative – something no-one will want to miss.

“Our festive fire garden in Huddersfield will be very special and the fantastic acts performing on our community stage in Dewsbury will be the perfect way to showcase the brand new public space in front of the town hall – both the types of exciting events we hope spaces like these will bring to our town centres in years to come.

“It’s also great to be working with such fantastic community partners to deliver events that really matter to the community.

“To anyone looking for fun days out this Christmas, I hope to see you there.”

Acts set to perform on the community music stage include bhangra artist Hardeep Sahota, singer Mitchy, the Yorkshire Folk Choir and the Musica Combined Children’s Choir.

Tell Tale Hearts and its “Winter Trunk Tales” show will also be making an appearance in Dewsbury, along with Topsy Turvy Theatre who, in conjunction with Creative Scene, will perform a special festive production, “Christopher’s Christmas”.

There will be more walkabout performances around the town centre throughout the day, including Christmas elves “Ebor n Gum”, Huddersfield Samba and a giant barn owl called Thingumajig presented by Thingumajig Theatre.

“Make and take” activities organised by WOVEN will include the chance to make a festive rag wreath using recycled textiles and take it away on the day.

The Creative Scene “Pow Space” will provide an open space for art and creativity, and local artist Ruth Dyer is creating a giant interactive colouring wall especially for the event, which will give visitors the chance to play a part in creating something beautiful for the town.