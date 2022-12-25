However, for me, this is the case in a more intense way than usual, as I am coming to the end of twelve rewarding years as the Vicar of Cleckheaton.

On Sunday, December 25 I will celebrate my last service as Vicar of the Cleckheaton parishes of St John’s, St Luke’s and Whitechapel.

Over those twelve years my children have gone through their primary and secondary school-days and I have supported many local families through great “rites of passage”, including weddings, baptisms and funerals.

Rev Brunel James at St John's Church, Cleckheaton

At the same time I have celebrated the seasons of the church, which give shape to the passing years - Lent, Easter, Harvest - and, most prominent of all, Advent and Christmas.

We are living through a time of anxiety, where society is still recovering from the Covid pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine is causing a “cost of living crisis”.

However, as I have spent these recent weeks hosting carol services and nativity plays, the thing that has struck me most is people’s resilience and ability to adapt and get the most out of life, despite everything.

Our life together as families and communities has had to change dramatically, as the shocks of Brexit, Covid and war in the east have passed through us.

Further change is inevitable, as we look to "decarbonise” our economy and move away from fossil fuels. And yet, from my knowledge and experience of the good folk of Cleckheaton over the last twelve years, I don’t doubt our collective ability to face these challenges and prevail.

The Spen Valley is full of people with skills and a great “work ethic”, ready to build a better future, and confidently blending the old with the new.

One thing that has impressed me over my twelve years here is the steady increase in acceptance of diversity that I have witnessed - whether of different sexuality or ethnic background.