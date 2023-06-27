News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Christmas 2023: Harrogate hCrismtas market on the hunt for exhibitors from Wakefield, Pontefract, and Dewsbury

A leading Christmas fair dedicated to championing the UK’s leading crafters, designers, and artisans, is encouraging the finest firms from Wakefield, Pontefract, and Dewsbury to exhibit.
By Shawna Healey
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Country Living Christmas Fair, which runs across four days from November 30 to December 3 at the Harrogate Convention Centre, is a staple on the festive calendar and has been hosted in the spa town for over a decade.

It regularly attracts 15,000 visitors across the four-day event, with a focus on unique gifts, food and drink, and home décor – the perfect day out to immerse yourself with inspirational, quality shopping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the 2023 fair has already attracted dozens of artisans and independent businesses from across Yorkshire.

The Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate is looking for exhibitors from Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, and Dewsbury.The Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate is looking for exhibitors from Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, and Dewsbury.
The Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate is looking for exhibitors from Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, and Dewsbury.
Most Popular

Fay Rayner, Event Director, said: “It’s an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products to thousands of affluent visitors eager to have a unique shopping experience. Country Living is a unique lifestyle brand focussed on home décor, recipes, and the great outdoors.

"This year, we would love to welcome artisan and independent makers and producers from across Yorkshire and beyond.”

The Country Living Christmas Fair, which has supported small businesses since 1991, offers the chance to shop in style from an abundance of independent businesses, featuring a bespoke food hall, lively craft workshops, tasting sessions, and chef demonstrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the new exhibitors announced to date include unique wall art from StavesArt, founded by architecture student Ben Staves and The Wanda Coyne Collection, by an antiques dealer with an eye for design, offering home accessories inspired by antique prints with botanical, porcelain, and zoological themes.

The Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate will be held across four days spanning November 30 to December 3.The Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate will be held across four days spanning November 30 to December 3.
The Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate will be held across four days spanning November 30 to December 3.

To apply for a stand at the 2023 Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair, visit: https://www.countrylivingfair.com/exhibit-with-us/

Read More
28 snaps of high school proms in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2010 an...
Related topics:PontefractWakefieldDewsburyYorkshire