Children's hospice team offers Christmas tree collection service for £10

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice is running its real Christmas tree collection service for a fourth year

Running between January 8 and 16, residents who book a slot can have their tree collected by a member of the team, for a minimum donation of £10.

The Christmas tree collection service will raise vital funds for the charity, which supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.

“The service is so simple and makes it easy to get rid of your Christmas tree once the festivities are over,” said Gareth Pierce, Forget Me Not’s director of income generation.

“All you have to do is place your order online and then sit back and relax knowing it’s taken care of.

“We’ll collect your tree in January and make sure it’s safely recycled – making it so much more convenient than a trip to the tip.

"Say goodbye to those pesky pine needles filling up your car!"

He added: “After another tough year for fundraising, this is a really easy way for the local community to support us."