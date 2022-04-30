Children's activities coincide with major celebrations for three religions

Youngsters taking part in the sessions at Kick Off in Dewsbury

Christians, Jews and Muslims celebrated an especially holy weekend, as major holidays for the three religions fell at the same time - an intersection that only occurs approximately once every 30 years.

To mark this occasion, around 80 young people attended activities which included arts and crafts based on religious education, as well as sport and games in an indoor setting.

Sessions were delivered at Kick Off in Dewsbury, led by the HAF programme.

The 20:20 Foundation delivered activities over the Easter break to coincide with major celebrations for three different religions

The programme aimed to ensure children are active and eat healthily over the school holidays, are not socially isolated, and take part in engaging and enriching activities which support the development of resilience, character and well-being along with their wider educational attainment.

Sessions also aimed to ensure that the families who participate in the programme develop their understanding of nutrition and food budgeting, and are signposted towards other information and support, for example, health, employment and education.

A spokesperson said: "The young people enjoy the programme immensely. It is designed by them and supported with parents' support in mind.

"Parents have been offering prayers for us while most of the staff are fasting and supporting the young people and it has gone down a treat.”

The group was made up of young people and families from across the Dewsbury West and Dewsbury South, as well as some from Batley and Howden Clough.

One parent said her children gained lots of friends by attending the sessions and it contributed to having a healthy lifestyle.