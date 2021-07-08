Children at Dewsbury nursery make floral decorations for nearby care home
Children at Child’s Play nursery on Thornhill Road in Dewsbury have shown their support for the nearby Oak Park care home.
The care home put out a request on social media for help from the pupils in both the local schools and nurseries to help decorate a large open wall in its Mitchell Suite.
Child’s Play took it upon themselves to help out by creating a variety of different blue and yellow flowers for the home and the youngsters used lots of different craft materials.
A spokesperson said: "The children were especially excited to help as one member of staff, Lucy Lovells’ grandad (Aquilla Thornton) is a resident at the home.
"She shared lots of different stories with the children about her fun times she had spent with him.
"They were also shown photographs of her grandad on social media so they could visually picture the man they were finding out about."