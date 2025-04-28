'Children and pensioners are suffering' claim over closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirklees councillor has slammed the “shameful” closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre.

Speaking at a Kirklees Council full council meeting, Hanifa Darwan (Independent, Dewsbury South), highlighted the “significant health inequalities” experienced by Dewsbury residents, since the closure, branding it a “terrible injustice”.

The centre shut in 2023 when RAAC was found, and a decision to permanently close it was made last year.

A consultation is due to start next month which the council say will inform a plan for the town’s sports and health provision going forward.

Campaigners at Dewsbury Sports Centre.

But Coun Darwan said people are “suffering” in the meantime.

“Doesn’t this council realise that everyday the closure of the sports centre and the swimming pool continues, they are actively undermining the physical and mental wellbeing of the people of Dewsbury and Batley which they claim to want to improve?” she asked.

“Children are suffering, older people are suffering, families are suffering, young people are suffering, the whole population is suffering.

"What is there to find out? Don’t you think that this is just a very expensive, timewasting exercise and a shameful decision to deny the local population access to a facility indispensable to their health and wellbeing?”

Leader of the council, Coun Carole Pattison encouraged Coun Darwan and her fellow councillors in North Kirklees to take part in the council’s upcoming consultation to establish the area’s health needs.

She added: “We don’t know entirely what the issue is with regard to the health inequalities of Dewsbury and Batley residents.

"It wasn’t the whole population that was using the sports centre and we need to know why people weren’t using the sports centre, how they would prefer to meet their own health needs, their own wellbeing needs.

"We need to know what activities we can encourage them to undertake to increase their health.

“I have to say, I don’t believe the sports centre was indispensable, nor do I believe that the whole of Dewsbury and Batley are suffering as a result of the closure.

"But we certainly want to make sure that all residents in North Kirklees, across the whole of Kirklees, but particularly again in Dewsbury and Batley, do undertake some healthy activity which will improve their health and wellbeing.”