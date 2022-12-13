The plans will see the residential development of two sites which at present are mostly used for agricultural purposes.

The larger site, referred to as the Leeds Road site will see up to 1,354 homes built, employment development of up to 35 hectares, a new primary school and a local centre. The smaller site, Heybeck Lane, will see the construction of up to 181 dwellings.

Between them, the proposals have received over 1,000 objections, with two MPs, local residents and councillors sharing their concerns. Objectors have even asked the Secretary of State to call in the applications, though this could not take place until the council had made their decision.

The housing estate plan off Leeds Road, Chidswell.

A major point raised by the objectors at that last meeting of Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee, was regarding the value of the land to agriculture in Kirklees. This was suggested to at least partially fall into the ‘best and most versatile land’ category using data from a previous application. It was noted that the developer had failed to carry out a survey to determine if this was the case, despite four calls from Natural England.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood said: “No outline application should be approved where constraints on site relate to biodiversity and ecology have not been adequately addressed. Without such issues it is not possible to determine whether a scheme is acceptable. Despite Natural England’s request for site specific surveys to assess the quality of the land, this has not been completed. Soil assessments have not been carried out which would indicate specifically what percentage of land is best and most versatile land.”

Other objections came from the Chidswell Action Group, who claimed there would be “irreversible damage” to the recreational and ecological qualities of the surrounding areas of Shaw Cross, Tingley, Ossett and Gawthorpe. A spokesperson from the group also stated that there is “no support” for the development from local people, highlighting the objections from 800 people including the MPs for Dewsbury East, and Batley and Spen, and a number of local councillors.

The spokesperson then went on to highlight the fact that the planning team has “significantly relaxed its stance” since the initial application in 2019. The developer is no longer required to submit a full planning application, and will only have to submit a less detailed outline planning application, which has caused concern for the group. Specifics are set to be delivered at a later date. He said: “considering the size of the development, surely more detail is required, otherwise Kirklees council runs the significant risk of this development delivering very little of the original intention.”

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood .

There were also a number of concerns regarding traffic around the site, with a holding objection currently in place from National Highways. Other issues raised concerned the presence of protected species on the site, outdated ecological surveys and pollution to watercourses.

