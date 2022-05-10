‘Chestfest’ event in Dewsbury raises £500 for Children’s Hospital Charity

Chester and his mum Amy Smithson.

Amy Smithson, from Mirfield, hosted the event on Saturday, May 7, at The Spangled Bull pub, Dewsbury.

Amy’s son, Chester, was just six weeks old when he contracted three viruses - RSV-positive bronchiolitis, parainfluenza and rhinovirus - which put him into an induced coma.

Chester was admitted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit, where he received treatment for a month.

Oscar Spence with the Chester wolf mascot.

While Chester was in the intensive care unit he suffered a collapsed lung and had to have a blood transfusion.

When Chester came out of hospital, Amy knew she wanted to raise money for the Children's Hospital Charity - to give something back - and has been fundraising since.

Amy said: “It went really well on Saturday - we raised £500 on top of what we have already raised, which brings our total to £5,800.

“We had face painting, a balloon modeller, a bouncy castle, a Chester wolf mascot, a DJ and a live saxophonist.

Stanley Smithson - Chester's brother - and Willow Price enjoying the bouncy castle.

“We also auctioned off a Sheffield Children’s Hospital charity cake.

“Chester was a bit overwhelmed and he cried a lot, but he did enjoy it - he just didn't understand with him only turning one this Saturday coming.

“But Stanley, his brother, really enjoyed himself.

“Thank you so much for everyone that came and to everyone involved in making the day happen.

“Thank you for all the donations - it is going to a really special place.

“It costs £3,000 a night to keep a child alive in intensive care and we have almost got enough for two nights.”

Along with other fundraisers that Amy and her family have held since Chester came out of hospital, more than £5,800 has been raised.

The Children’s Hospital Charity supports specialist treatment by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research which changes paediatric care for thousands of children from across the world.

Donations towards the fundraiser can still be made at: