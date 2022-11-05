The pub, on Dunbottle Lane, run by Tim and Carol Wood, was recognised in the 2022 Yorkshire Rose Small Businesses category, to add to the number of other awards they have claimed over the years.

Mrs Wood said: “All of the hard work and all of the hours have paid off. It’s nice to get the recognition.

“It’s lovely around Mirfield. Everytime you go out, you see people everywhere tending to them.

Publican Carol Wood, of the Old Colonial, Mirfield, with the 2022 Yorkshire Rose Small Businesses Silver Gilt award from Yorkshire in Bloom

“It’s been made a lot harder this year with trying to keep them watered so it was quite a challenge.

“But it was the second highest award we could have won so we’re really proud.”

Asked which of her displays she was most proud of, Mrs Wood responded: “My baskets are quite mixed and were very good.”

Mr Wood, who told of his excitement for the pub’s autumnal flower display, added: “We have won several awards over the years but this was a big achievement. Carol does most of the flower work and she was honoured and delighted. It was a special evening.

The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield

“We now plan to have flowers all year round. The summer blooms have died off but we are now displaying a unique Autumn flower show in the border and in our tubs.”

But will the Old Colonial be coming home with first prize in 2023?

Mrs Wood said: “We’re doing our best so we will see what happens.”