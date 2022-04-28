Check out this period detached property for sale in Liversedge priced £1.1million

Located within the highly regarded and sought after Roberttown village, the property would readily re-convert to make one magnificent family home.

Occupying an above average size plot, this property boasts many original features and has been modernised throughout to the most exacting standards to provide a contemporary finish.

The charming property briefly comprises of a dining kitchen, guest cloak/WC, living room, dining room, snug, utility room, gymnasium and garden room to the ground floor.

On the first floor are four bedrooms with dressing room and en-suite to the master, en-suite to guest bedroom, family bathroom, study and separate teenage apartment/lounge with en-suite.

The cottage has a dining kitchen, lounge, dining room, study, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

An internal inspection is essential to appreciate the imaginative and thoughtful planning throughout.

Carlton House, Roberttown Lane, Liversedge is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £1.1million.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767140.

1. Dining kitchen Carlton House, Roberttown Lane, Liversedge. On sale with Watsons Property Services priced £1.1million Photo Sales

2. Dining room Carlton House, Roberttown Lane, Liversedge. On sale with Watsons Property Services priced £1.1million Photo Sales

3. Lounge Carlton House, Roberttown Lane, Liversedge. On sale with Watsons Property Services priced £1.1million Photo Sales

4. Gym Carlton House, Roberttown Lane, Liversedge. On sale with Watsons Property Services priced £1.1million Photo Sales