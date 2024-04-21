Out!Out!
Check out these latest images from members of Dewsbury Photographic Group as current season draws to a close

Dewsbury Photographic Group has held the final competition of its current season.
By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

The competition was for members to take photographs of outside portraits.

The mobile phone image competition was also judged, which a group spokesperson said shows “you don’t have to have a very expensive camera to join a camera club”.

The spokesperson added: “In the new season, which starts in September, mobile phone images will be allowed in all the competitions, which we hope will bring in some new members to the club.

“The club’s annual dinner and awards ceremony takes place in May, when trophies and certificates of merit will be handed out by a guest of honour.

“The club currently has a print exhibition on show in Dewsbury Town Hall, which has free entry. Why not go and see what’s on show? You could be inspired to come and join us.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?”

The group meets every Monday from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall’s council chamber.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Photo by Paul Harrison

1. Preparing For A Morning Shift

Photo by Paul Harrison Photo: Paul Harrison

Stained glass at Dewsbury Town Hall

2. Stained glass

Stained glass at Dewsbury Town Hall Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Red Arrow solo pilot

3. In flight

Red Arrow solo pilot Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

Green veined white butterfly

4. Nature

Green veined white butterfly Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group

