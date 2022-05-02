Charity secures funding to continue its mental health activities in Dewsbury

hoot has secured funding to continue running free creative activities.

Huddersfield based charity, hoot creative arts, has been granted a further two years’ funding by Kirklees Council and NHS Kirklees CCG to continue to run its free group sessions.

The sessions on offer include visual arts, music making and singing - with no creative experience needed.

Studies have shown that taking part in musical activity, including singing, has a positive impact on mental and physical health.

It has also been found that these activities can alleviate anxiety, depression and stress while increasing people’s confidence and well-being.

Individuals who regularly attend a singing group have shown significant improvement in their mental well-being, with one regular singing participant saying: “I always feel so much better in my mood after these sessions - uplifting, I think, is the right word.”

Another singing participant said: “It’s great and something to look forward to.

“Everyone is so friendly, and everything is so positive.”

hoot creative arts, which started in Redbrick Mill in Batley, has been running for 20 years and continued to run activities online throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

hoot recognises that care and maintenance of mental health is a vital part of our lives and that working creatively with an experienced, skilled and compassionate team can help individuals establish creative self-care techniques.

Tor Mckenzie, manager of the activity programme, said: “The team at hoot know how intimidating it can be to join a group and start being creative, especially after the last two years of the pandemic.

“That’s why our activities are run by a friendly artist who will guide you through the session, and you’ll have support from hoot’s creative support worker team.”

The sessions are a great way to socialise and meet other people who share similar interests.

The free sessions are open to Kirklees residents who are aged 18 or over.

You do not need a referral from a GP or a diagnosis to join the programme and you can sign up at any time, as the activities run throughout the year.

The group singing sessions take place on a Thursday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm at Oak Tree Studios, South Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1JS.

To find out more about what’s on offer in Dewsbury, you can visit hoot’s website and sign up online at www.hootcreativearts.co.uk