Fundraisers will be walking on fire in Cleckheaton this weekend in aid of The Kirkwood.

Courageous supporters of the charity, which helps to improve the quality of life for local people, will be stepping onto the hot coals on Saturday, March 16 at Hub 26, on Hunsworth Lane.

One participant, Paul Mustchin, marketing executive at Huddersfield-based business Made By Cooper, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve worked closely with the charity since I started at the company last year and I’m excited to do the firewalk. It will be a challenge for me, but one I am looking forward to.

Paul Mustchin, marketing executive at Huddersfield-based business Made By Cooper, will be taking part in the challenge.

“I don’t like my feet getting hot. The second I get home from work and get through the door, I take my socks and shoes off, and when I’m in bed I have my feet sticking out. I hate having hot feet, so this challenge will be hard for me personally.

“It’s a good chance for me to experience something new and it’s a good opportunity for the company to show they are getting out there and supporting local causes.

“I don’t know anyone who has needed direct support from The Kirkwood but I do believe in what the charity does. I know the funds I raise and whatever we raise as a company is very much appreciated and is needed to help The Kirkwood support anyone with a life limiting

illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have done half marathons for different charities in the past. My gran died in a Marie-Curie hospice and my ex-father-in-law passed away and Macmillan took care of him.

“I’ve suffered from mental health problems in the past, so I did a half marathon for the MIND charity too, so I’d say I know how difficult it is for organisations like The Kirkwood to raise the vital funds they need to help care for people that really need it.”