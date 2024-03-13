Fundraisers will be walking on fire in Cleckheaton this weekend in aid of The Kirkwood.

Charity fundraisers walking on fire for The Kirkwood in Cleckheaton
Courageous supporters of the charity, which helps to improve the quality of life for local people, will be stepping onto the hot coals on Saturday, March 16 at Hub 26, on Hunsworth Lane.
One participant, Paul Mustchin, marketing executive at Huddersfield-based business Made By Cooper, said:
“I’ve worked closely with the charity since I started at the company last year and I’m excited to do the firewalk. It will be a challenge for me, but one I am looking forward to.
“I don’t like my feet getting hot. The second I get home from work and get through the door, I take my socks and shoes off, and when I’m in bed I have my feet sticking out. I hate having hot feet, so this challenge will be hard for me personally.
“It’s a good chance for me to experience something new and it’s a good opportunity for the company to show they are getting out there and supporting local causes.
“I don’t know anyone who has needed direct support from The Kirkwood but I do believe in what the charity does. I know the funds I raise and whatever we raise as a company is very much appreciated and is needed to help The Kirkwood support anyone with a life limiting
illness.
“I have done half marathons for different charities in the past. My gran died in a Marie-Curie hospice and my ex-father-in-law passed away and Macmillan took care of him.
“I’ve suffered from mental health problems in the past, so I did a half marathon for the MIND charity too, so I’d say I know how difficult it is for organisations like The Kirkwood to raise the vital funds they need to help care for people that really need it.”
30 people have so far signed up to the event. If anyone wants to take part in The Kirkwood Firewalk and help to raise money for the charity, please visit their website: www.thekirkwood.org.uk/how-you-can-help/events/firewalk