Charity behind Mirfield food bank raises more than £2m in global telethon

The Humanity First telethon

Humanity First UK took part in a telethon live on YouTube to showcase its teams' work during the pandemic and help to raise funds.

Chairman Dr Aziz Hafiz said: "We were delighted to share the work of our teams serving humanity and cover inspiring stories.

"Despite financial worries about Covid and the economy, we still managed to raise a global figure of £2,240,000 (and rising) and we are still raising funds, so if you can, please donate."

The broadcast included reports and interviews with the charity's staff and volunteers, as well as featuring the growing success of its Mirfield food bank.