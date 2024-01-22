Chapman ‘super proud’ as Dewsbury Rams’ middles stand up to Super League’s Huddersfield Giants in friendly defeat
The Super League side recorded a 36-0 triumph at the FLAIR Stadium in what was the Rams’ final pre-season fixture before their competitive campaign commences against Keighley Cougars in the 1895 Cup this coming weekend.
But Chapman insisted that there were a lot of positives to take out of the game, which was played in immensely blustery conditions.
He said: “It was a tough game and the conditions were astronomically windy. It was crazy. The wind, because it is so open at FLAIR Stadium, just blows right through. It was blowing billboards over. It was just howling. They really were tough conditions.
“The game was really physical but our boys really stood up. There was more positivity to take out of that game than against Batley and Fev.
“Huddersfield were a really well-drilled, physical Super League side that are wanting to contest a play-off spot. The scoreline didn’t really reflect the game.”
He added: “I was super proud. Our middles really stood up. Jimmy Beckett, Ronan Dixon, Bailey Dawson, Louis Collinson and Elliot Morris all made a really positive impact.
“They were throwing their weight around and giving as good as they could in those defensive collisions.”
The Rams kick start their 1895 Cup adventure at Cougar Park on Sunday, January 28, kick off 3pm. We will have a preview of the game on the Dewsbury Reporter website later this week.