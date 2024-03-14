Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bulldogs have already entertained Fev in the build-up to the 2024 league campaign, claiming a thrilling 15-14 1895 Cup group stage victory over James Ford’s men at the start of last month.

And Moxon believes it will be a similar type of game at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

He said: “I am expecting the same as what we got last time. I think it will probably go down to the wire.

Luke Cooper goes over for a try in Batley's 15-14 1895 Cup group stage win over Featherstone Rovers last month. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“It will be two good teams slogging at it and I just hope we can fetch our defensive application to the game that we showed against Widnes in the second half and express ourselves when we have got the ball.”

Rovers will be heading to Batley with a spring in their step after their dramatic golden point extra time victory over Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup last Sunday.

Asked if he saw the 14-10 result coming, Moxon responded:

“I did to be fair when I saw the conditions. I watched the game live on the TV and when I saw the field I thought it was a bit of a leveller.

Action from Batley's previous meeting with Featherstone last month. (Photo by Paul Butterfield)

“It was just a war of attrition. Fair play to Featherstone, they just hung in there and when they got their chance they took it. That field was a leveller and it came more about will and desire as opposed to quality.”

Ford spoke highly of the Bulldogs in the build-up to this weekend’s round one curtain-raiser to the season and admitted his Fev side will need to be “right at the top” of their game to come away with a win.

And Moxon believes his side have got the respect of the rest of the Championship.

He said: “I think we have gone under the radar in the past but not anymore. I think that boat has sailed as we have caught too many teams by being under the radar. I don’t think we go under the radar any more.

“Clubs know what they are going to get and this group has been together long enough now for other teams to know that they are going to get a tough game when they play us and I am sure Featherstone are preparing for that this week.”