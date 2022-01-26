Chamber president says next few weeks 'crucial' for businesses in Dewsbury

Paul Ellis, left, president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, pictured with Bruce Bird, the chamber's secretary

On Thursday (January 27) the measures - which include mandatory face coverings in public places, working from home where possible, and Covid passports - will be dropped after being in place since early December.

Paul Ellis, president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, thanked the local community for its ongoing support during the pandemic and hoped shoppers would continue to back businesses in the town.

He said: “Some of the local businesses are in a desperate situation, one shop owner saying that last week their weekly takings amounted to not much more than £100, which you will appreciate they cannot sustain for very much longer.

“The next few weeks are going to be crucial for some businesses’ survival.

“There are also many trades very apprehensive on the removal of the mandatory wearing of face masks, especially those in smaller shops and close spaces, some still preferring to wear them, along with, I’m sure, many office workers and customers.

“My personal preference for now will be to carry a mask at all times and certainly wear it when I think it is needed in small shops, busy places and also on public transport.