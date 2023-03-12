The Bulldogs made lightwork of National Conference Premier Division outfit Wath Brow Hornets, notching 11 unanswered tries - including four for Josh Hodson - in a 60-0 win.

Adam Gledhill opened the scoring following a direct run before Ben Kaye dived over from close range. Dale Morton scored for the third successive game after being in the right place for Hodson’s tap back from a Ben White kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodson then hit a quick-fire double to put the Bulldogs in supreme control at the break, 26-0.

Batley Bulldogs made lightwork of National Conference Premier Division outfit Wath Brow Hornets, notching 11 unanswered tries in a 60-0 win.

Head coach Craig Lingard had warned before the game of a potential banana skin having been on the wrong end of a Challenge Cup upset 13 years ago against Oldham St Annes.

But there was no danger of a miraculous comeback from Wath Brown and a giant-killing as White extended the lead soon after the restart. Morton got his second before Hodson secured his treble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley’s number four was celebrating his fourth try of the afternoon soon afterwards after a lovely pass from James Meadows before Kieran Buchanan and Oliver Burton wrapped up the scoring.

Two and a half miles away, the Rams were safely securing their own passage to the fourth round thanks to a 38-18 victory over fellow League 1 side Rochdale Hornets.

The Rams safely secured their passage to the fourth round thanks to a 38-18 victory over fellow League 1 side Rochdale Hornets.

However, they had their first half performance - which led to a 20-0 lead - to thank for the win after Rochdale produced a stirring display after the restart to draw the second half 18-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Graham pounced on a Calum Turner grubber-kick to open the scoring before Turner’s fine solo effort extended the lead.

Turner again turned provider for Graham again - not just once, but twice more as Liam Finn’s men raced into a 20-0 lead.

Aiden Roden reduced the deficit but only until Sam Day scooted over. However, despite being reduced to 11 men, Rochdale scored twice to bring them within eight points.

But the Rams remained composed and sealed the victory - and potentially a fourth round clash with the Bulldogs - thanks to tries from Connor Davies and Ollie Greensmith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the round's other ties, Halifax produced a great display to beat Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers 18-22, while the Panthers’ local neighbours, Siddal, were brave in defeat at home to Sheffield Eagles, 12-34.

Bradford Bulls easily defeated York Acorn, 62-6, although Keighley Cougars narrowly avoided a shock in their 14-16 win at League 1 Hunslet.

In the battle of the Crusaders, North Wales came out on top against Thatto Heath, 10-18, while Doncaster beat 24-20, in an all-Championship affair.

The fourth round draw is on Wednesday, March 15, at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad