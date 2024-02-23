Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Moxon’s men are through to the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup after two great group 5 victories over Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet, which sandwiched a 48-18 triumph over Workington Town in the previous round of the Challenge Cup.

And another cup win this coming weekend over the Hornets would ensure the Bulldogs will play competitive rugby right up until their Championship opener at home to Fev on Sunday, March 17.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moxon said: “The continuation of fixtures is important for us now. That is important as I was speaking to the Hunslet coach after the game on Sunday and they have now got a month without a game. Any momentum they had built up they are now going to lose.

Club captain James Brown made his first competitive appearance of 2024 for Batley Bulldogs in the 36-0 victory at Hunslet on Sunday. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

“It is important for us to keep our momentum going now. We have got competition for places so it gives me an opportunity to play a few different players in a few different positions as well.

“The competition for places is getting quite intense. I know the lads can feel it. Everybody knows it is there but it is all good and that is how we move forward.”

And the head coach believes his improving side has “set the standard” in their comprehensive 36-0 win at the South Leeds Stadium.

He said: “We have set the standard now in the way we performed at Hunslet. I wouldn’t say we were faultless but we were very, very good in a lot of areas. I did the review and I was nit-picking in the areas where we need to improve. We didn’t do too much wrong.

“We have got to continue that and we have to continue being focused on League 1 opposition this weekend. We did it at Hunslet and hopefully we can do it again on Sunday.”

Club captain James Brown made his first competitive appearance of the season at Hunslet and helped himself to a try.

“He was very good,” admitted Moxon. “Browny is a big figure in the group, he is the club captain, a dominant player for us and he has been for a lot of years. I pushed him out there and gave him more minutes than he probably wanted but I got the message out there that I wanted to push him.”

On the 1895 Cup draw which has provided Batley with a tough-looking away tie at Sheffield Eagles, Moxon added:

“Apart from avoiding Wakefield, the favourites, Sheffield is as tough as it comes. Once you get to this stage you have got to beat anybody who is left to get to Wembley and to win it.