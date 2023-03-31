Lingard’s Championship side face the amateur Parksiders, of the National Conference League, in the fourth round on Sunday, April 2 (kick off 3pm) and the Bulldogs’ head coach - while insisting it won’t be an easy game - has admitted that Shulver, the Leeds-born prop and second rower, who has had spells at Wakefield Trinity in Super League, as well as in Australia, is a player he is monitoring.

He said: “Our assistant coach, Mark Moxon, was at Wakefield when Shulver was there and Mocko rates him really highly.

“He is certainly one to keep an eye on if he wants to come back into the pro game. We’re going to keep an eye on him and monitor him and see what his progress is like.

“They have got a lot of players that have come through systems in the professional game and have gone back to playing for their amateur club. They have got a lot of top players.

“It is not going to be an easy game and that is the message we will certainly be giving to our players. Don’t expect, just because they are an amateur team by name, that it is going to be a walkover or that it is going to be as easy as it was against Wath Brow.

“That is what we need to guard against. I know full well that it is going to be a really tough contest and we are going to have to dig deep and treat them with the respect that they deserve.”

Hunslet were drawn at home but their Oval ground has been deemed unsuitable to host the game.

Lingard explained: “At the back of the sticks at one end, where the dead ball line is, it goes into undergrowth and I think you’ve got to have a three metre run-off. I know that not all grounds have got a three metre run-off but it goes right into undergrowth.

“Also, I think the touchline is right on a main road as well, with a Morrisons car park on the other side of the road. On a normal game day I don’t think you can kick to touch on that side and that you have got to take ten metres, which, in a pro game, you have got to have the option of kicking into touch.

“That is one of the things that’s gone against them. I know they’re not particularly happy about the game being moved from their place to ours so that gives them a little bit more impetus in the game.

“But we’ll be giving them the full respect that they deserve.”

Lingard also confirmed that he will be monitoring James Brown, who twinged his back at Whitehaven, and Niall Flynn, who sustained a neck strain in the same game.

