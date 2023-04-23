Challenge Cup fifth round: Batley Bulldogs v Keighley Cougars LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ Challenge Cup fifth round tie at home to Keighley Cougars.
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, as well as news from Dewsbury Rams’ away tie at London Broncos, as our Heavy Woollen sides look to make into the last-16 of the famous competition.
We will then have a detailed match report from the Bulldogs’ game, in addition to reaction from head coach Craig Lingard.
Today’s coverage will then be wrapped up later this evening with a report on how the Rams got on at Rosslyn Park.
What a day it promises to be.
Team News
35 minutes to kick off in London
Dewsbury have to wait another five minutes - until 3.05pm - for their game to get going due to the government’s emergency alert which is due to go off at 3.00pm.
30 minutes to kick off
London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams
We will also keep tabs on the Rams’ progress in their fifth round contest at Championship outfit - and 1999 runners-up - London Broncos.
What a day for our Heavy Woollen sides in rugby league’s most famous knockout competition.
ICYMI
The last time these two met
If this game is just half as good as the last time these two met in late February, where Batley, miraculously, and thrillingly, secured a last-gasp 28-23 win, then we should be in for another cracker.
The visitors
40 years later, Keighley had their first, and only, Wembley Challenge Cup final appearance - and it ended in defeat at the hands of Widnes, 18-5.
First ever Challenge Cup winners
Batley etched their name into the Challenge Cup history books by being the first team to lift the famous trophy in 1897, beating St Helens 10-3. That game, however, was played out at Headingley, not Wembley.
Batley sense first ever Wembley appearance
What a momentous occasion it could be for Batley today. If Craig Lingard’s men win today they will only be 80 minutes away (in an 1895 Cup semi-final) from their first ever appearance at Wembley.
Welcome
Welcome to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for this fifth round Challenge Cup clash between Batley Bulldogs and Keighley Cougars.