Live

Challenge Cup fifth round: Batley Bulldogs v Keighley Cougars LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ Challenge Cup fifth round tie at home to Keighley Cougars.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 14:03 BST
Fox's Biscuits Stadium, BatleyFox's Biscuits Stadium, Batley
Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Batley

We’ll bring you all the major updates from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, as well as news from Dewsbury Rams’ away tie at London Broncos, as our Heavy Woollen sides look to make into the last-16 of the famous competition.

We will then have a detailed match report from the Bulldogs’ game, in addition to reaction from head coach Craig Lingard.

Today’s coverage will then be wrapped up later this evening with a report on how the Rams got on at Rosslyn Park.

What a day it promises to be.

Show new updates
14:35 BST

Team News

Team news is in for Batley Bulldogs and Keighley CougarsTeam news is in for Batley Bulldogs and Keighley Cougars
14:31 BST

35 minutes to kick off in London

Dewsbury have to wait another five minutes - until 3.05pm - for their game to get going due to the government’s emergency alert which is due to go off at 3.00pm.

14:29 BST

30 minutes to kick off

The scene at the Fox’s Biscuits StadiumThe scene at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium
14:24 BST

London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams

We will also keep tabs on the Rams’ progress in their fifth round contest at Championship outfit - and 1999 runners-up - London Broncos.

What a day for our Heavy Woollen sides in rugby league’s most famous knockout competition.

14:21 BST

ICYMI

This is what Craig Lingard had to say ahead of this game:

https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/batley-bulldogs-vs-keighley-cougars-luke-hooley-recalled-by-leeds-rhinos-and-alistair-leak-out-for-three-months-as-craig-lingard-reveals-double-blow-ahead-of-challenge-cup-tie-4109357

14:17 BST

The last time these two met

If this game is just half as good as the last time these two met in late February, where Batley, miraculously, and thrillingly, secured a last-gasp 28-23 win, then we should be in for another cracker.

14:15 BST

The visitors

40 years later, Keighley had their first, and only, Wembley Challenge Cup final appearance - and it ended in defeat at the hands of Widnes, 18-5.

14:14 BST

First ever Challenge Cup winners

Batley etched their name into the Challenge Cup history books by being the first team to lift the famous trophy in 1897, beating St Helens 10-3. That game, however, was played out at Headingley, not Wembley.

14:12 BST

Batley sense first ever Wembley appearance

What a momentous occasion it could be for Batley today. If Craig Lingard’s men win today they will only be 80 minutes away (in an 1895 Cup semi-final) from their first ever appearance at Wembley.

14:02 BST

Welcome

Welcome to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for this fifth round Challenge Cup clash between Batley Bulldogs and Keighley Cougars.

