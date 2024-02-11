Welcome to our live coverage of Dewsbury Rams’ third round Challenge Cup tie at home to York Knights.

Challenge Cup: Dewsbury Rams v York Knights LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game as the Rams look to record their first win of 2024 after crashing out of the 1895 Cup at the group stage following defeats against Keighley Cougars and Bradford Bulls. We will also have a match report and and reaction from the Dewsbury camp.
Challenge Cup: Dewsbury Rams v York Knights LIVE
Match report and reaction
That's all from me on the live blog. Stay with us for a match report and reaction from the Dewsbury camp on the Reporter website.
Full time
York will now go onto face Sheffield Eagles in the next round. The Rams have a long wait now until their next game - their first fixture of the Championship season against Liam Finn's Halifax Panthers at FLAIR Stadium.
Full time
It's harsh on the Rams after a much-improved performance from their exploits in the 1895 Cup. But they are now out of the Challenge Cup. Nikau Williams going over with barely a minute left on the clock.
Full time
There is the hooter! York have beaten Dewsbury with a dramatic late try.
Conversion
Pemberton makes the conversion.
8-14
Try
Nikau Williams squeezes through a gap to give York the lead.
8-12
Try
The drama arrives......but it's York who are over and looking likely to progress into the next round of the cup!
I was at Batley last week when, at this stage against Fev, it was 14-14. Batley won it with a late drop goal. Are we set for more drama this week?
8-8
Into the final four minutes here. Still 8-8. Dewsbury have had more of the ball.
Into the final ten minutes. Which way is this going to go?
8-8