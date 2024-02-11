News you can trust since 1858
Challenge Cup: Dewsbury Rams v York Knights LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Dewsbury Rams’ third round Challenge Cup tie at home to York Knights.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Feb 2024, 13:13 GMT
FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn).FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn).
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game as the Rams look to record their first win of 2024 after crashing out of the 1895 Cup at the group stage following defeats against Keighley Cougars and Bradford Bulls. We will also have a match report and and reaction from the Dewsbury camp.

15:38 GMT

Match report and reaction

That's all from me on the live blog. Stay with us for a match report and reaction from the Dewsbury camp on the Reporter website.

15:38 GMT

Full time

York will now go onto face Sheffield Eagles in the next round. The Rams have a long wait now until their next game - their first fixture of the Championship season against Liam Finn's Halifax Panthers at FLAIR Stadium.

15:37 GMT

Full time

It's harsh on the Rams after a much-improved performance from their exploits in the 1895 Cup. But they are now out of the Challenge Cup. Nikau Williams going over with barely a minute left on the clock.

15:36 GMT

Full time

There is the hooter! York have beaten Dewsbury with a dramatic late try.

15:35 GMT

Conversion

Pemberton makes the conversion.

8-14

15:34 GMT

Try

Nikau Williams squeezes through a gap to give York the lead.

8-12

15:34 GMT

Try

The drama arrives......but it's York who are over and looking likely to progress into the next round of the cup!

15:33 GMT

77

I was at Batley last week when, at this stage against Fev, it was 14-14. Batley won it with a late drop goal. Are we set for more drama this week?

8-8

15:32 GMT

76

Into the final four minutes here. Still 8-8. Dewsbury have had more of the ball.

15:26 GMT

70

Into the final ten minutes. Which way is this going to go?

8-8

