Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams have both been handed home ties in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

The Challenge Cup trophy

The Bulldogs have been paired with League 1 side Workington Town with the winners facing either Rochdale Hornets or Midland Hurricanes at home in the fourth round.

Speaking to the Reporter Series after the draw was made, Batley’s head coach Mark Moxon said:

“I’m very happy. When you are playing the Cumbrians it’s nice to get them at home so you don’t have that big journey up there.

“It’s better that it’s a good team as well. A good standard team which is what we need at the minute. We need to be challenged early on in the season.

“It is a great draw for us. After that it is Rochdale or Midland Hurricanes, another good draw but we will be taking it one game at a time.”

Dewsbury will entertain York Knights in the third round and, should they beat Andrew Henderson’s men, they will then welcome either Sheffield Eagles or Newcastle Thunder to FLAIR Stadium in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, Wakefield will travel National Conference Premier Division side Siddal, while Featherstone Rovers will make the trip to Thatto Heath Crusaders and Halifax Panthers will welcome fellow Championship side Whitehaven to The Shay.