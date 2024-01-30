Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams have both been handed home ties in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Challenge Cup: Batley Bulldogs ‘very happy’ with home draw as Dewsbury Rams entertain York Knights
The Bulldogs have been paired with League 1 side Workington Town with the winners facing either Rochdale Hornets or Midland Hurricanes at home in the fourth round.
Speaking to the Reporter Series after the draw was made, Batley’s head coach Mark Moxon said:
“I’m very happy. When you are playing the Cumbrians it’s nice to get them at home so you don’t have that big journey up there.
“It’s better that it’s a good team as well. A good standard team which is what we need at the minute. We need to be challenged early on in the season.
“It is a great draw for us. After that it is Rochdale or Midland Hurricanes, another good draw but we will be taking it one game at a time.”
Dewsbury will entertain York Knights in the third round and, should they beat Andrew Henderson’s men, they will then welcome either Sheffield Eagles or Newcastle Thunder to FLAIR Stadium in the fourth round.
Elsewhere, Wakefield will travel National Conference Premier Division side Siddal, while Featherstone Rovers will make the trip to Thatto Heath Crusaders and Halifax Panthers will welcome fellow Championship side Whitehaven to The Shay.
Third round ties are set to take place on the weekend of February 10 and 11, with fourth round fixtures scheduled for two weeks later on February 24 and 25.