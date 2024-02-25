News you can trust since 1858
Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ fourth round Challenge Cup tie at home to Rochdale Hornets.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 25th Feb 2024, 13:19 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 13:28 GMT
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game as the Bulldogs look to progress in rugby league’s most famous knockout competition to continue their bright start to 2024 after sealing their place in the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup last weekend. We will also have a match report and reaction from Batley head coach, Mark Moxon.

13:46 GMT

Warm ups

Both teams are just going through their final preparations. Kick off is less than 15 minutes away.

13:44 GMT

ICYMI

Here is what Batley head coach Mark Moxon had to say ahead of the game:

13:39 GMT

Team News

And this is how Rochdale line up this afternoon:

McNally, Brierley, Juma, Harrop, Nixon, Ridyard, Else, Nelmes, Rudd, Brannan, Forster, Straugheir, Meadows

Interchanges: Flanagan, Andrade, Brennan, Killan

13:38 GMT

Team News

Just a couple of tweaks from Mark Moxon from the side which beat Hunslet 36-0 in last weekend's 1895 Cup group encounter. Jonny Mitsias starts on the wing for his debut in place of Dale Morton and Luke Blake also comes into the starting 13 with Alistair Leak dropping to the bench. Oli Burton and Michael Ward miss out with Dave Gibbons named on the bench.

13:33 GMT

Team News

Here is how Batley line up for today's cup tie:

Butterworth, Mitsias, Buchanan, Senior, J Burton, White, Woods, Gledhill, Moore, Cooper, Manning, Walshaw, Blake

Interchanges: Leak, Brown, Flynn, Gibbons

13:25 GMT

Welcome

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our live coverage of this intriguing fourth round Challenge Cup tie between Batley Bulldogs and Rochdale Hornets. Can the Bulldogs make it four competitive wins at the start of 2024? Stay with us to find out. Kick off is at 2pm. Team news is on the way.

