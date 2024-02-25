Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ fourth round Challenge Cup tie at home to Rochdale Hornets.

Challenge Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game as the Bulldogs look to progress in rugby league’s most famous knockout competition to continue their bright start to 2024 after sealing their place in the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup last weekend. We will also have a match report and reaction from Batley head coach, Mark Moxon.
Challenge Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets LIVE
Warm ups
Both teams are just going through their final preparations. Kick off is less than 15 minutes away.
ICYMI
Here is what Batley head coach Mark Moxon had to say ahead of the game:
Team News
And this is how Rochdale line up this afternoon:
McNally, Brierley, Juma, Harrop, Nixon, Ridyard, Else, Nelmes, Rudd, Brannan, Forster, Straugheir, Meadows
Interchanges: Flanagan, Andrade, Brennan, Killan
Team News
Just a couple of tweaks from Mark Moxon from the side which beat Hunslet 36-0 in last weekend's 1895 Cup group encounter. Jonny Mitsias starts on the wing for his debut in place of Dale Morton and Luke Blake also comes into the starting 13 with Alistair Leak dropping to the bench. Oli Burton and Michael Ward miss out with Dave Gibbons named on the bench.
Team News
Here is how Batley line up for today's cup tie:
Butterworth, Mitsias, Buchanan, Senior, J Burton, White, Woods, Gledhill, Moore, Cooper, Manning, Walshaw, Blake
Interchanges: Leak, Brown, Flynn, Gibbons
Welcome
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our live coverage of this intriguing fourth round Challenge Cup tie between Batley Bulldogs and Rochdale Hornets. Can the Bulldogs make it four competitive wins at the start of 2024? Stay with us to find out. Kick off is at 2pm. Team news is on the way.