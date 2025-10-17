Celebrity Masterchef returns to BBC One this autumn with Dewsbury’s very own Jodie Ounsley on the star-studded menu. Photo credit: BBC/Shine TV

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One this autumn with Dewsbury’s very own Jodie Ounsley part of the star-studded menu.

The Gladiator is taking part in what will be the 20th series of the popular cooking programme, which was recorded earlier in the year with John Torode and new judge for 2025 Grace Dent.

Jodie is one of 15 celebrities from the worlds of music, television, comedy, sport and entertainment who will be aiming to cook their way to becoming Celebrity MasterChef 2025 Champion.

The other showbiz stars in the line-up are national singing treasure Alfie Boe OBE; rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones OBE; pop star and actor Antony Costa; reality TV star Ashley Cain; TV personality Chris Hughes; author and broadcaster Dawn O’Porter; Paralympian and actor Gaz Choudhry MBE; drag artist Ginger Johnson; soul legend Jaki Graham; actor Jamie Lomas; actor Katie McGlynn; pop star Michelle Heaton; comedian Noreen Khan and TV personality Uma Jammeh.

The BBC said: “Celebrity MasterChef features three Heat weeks aimed at testing the celebrities’ abilities – with the cream of crop making it past the Quarter Finals at the end of the week, ready for the Semi Final stages, edging closer to Finals Week and in with a serious chance of claiming the gleaming 2025 trophy.”

Last year’s series was won by professional dancer and choreographer Vito Coppola.