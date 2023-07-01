Celebrity couple Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood visit Dogs Trust Leeds to help the charity celebrate Pride Month

Batley Bulldogs star Keegan, the first openly gay professional British rugby league player, and Joel, a popular YouTuber and voiceover artist, met the dedicated staff and enthusiastic volunteers who care for around 80 dogs at any one time.

Known for their passion for dogs, the couple were thrilled to receive a behind the scenes tour of the centre, where they had the opportunity to meet and interact with the rescue dogs under the charity's care.

They learned more about the fostering and rehoming programmes that provide safe and loving environments for dogs in need, and the organisation's Dog School, which offers training and support to help owners build strong and lasting bonds with their pets.

Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood meet five-year-old crossbreed Bailey and canine carer and adoption advisor Charlotte Freer at Dogs Trust Leeds

The visit followed Joel’s support of Dogs Trust back in April, when he and his followers raised £2,000 towards the charity’s work, and when Joel encouraged his 127,000 Instagram followers to sign the Dogs Trust petition asking the Government to pause VAT on pet food and vet services.

Keegan said: "Joel and I are huge fans of Dogs Trust and the important work it does.

"As dog lovers and proud dog-dads, we are thrilled to support the charity. It is also Pride Month, a time to celebrate love and diversity.

"We feel it's important to extend that same compassion to all beings, including our beautiful four-legged friends."