News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Celebrity couple Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood visit Dogs Trust Leeds to help the charity celebrate Pride Month

Dogs Trust Leeds welcomed celebrity couple Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood who visited the centre to help the charity celebrate Pride Month.
By Dominic Brown
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Batley Bulldogs star Keegan, the first openly gay professional British rugby league player, and Joel, a popular YouTuber and voiceover artist, met the dedicated staff and enthusiastic volunteers who care for around 80 dogs at any one time.

Known for their passion for dogs, the couple were thrilled to receive a behind the scenes tour of the centre, where they had the opportunity to meet and interact with the rescue dogs under the charity's care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They learned more about the fostering and rehoming programmes that provide safe and loving environments for dogs in need, and the organisation's Dog School, which offers training and support to help owners build strong and lasting bonds with their pets.

Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood meet five-year-old crossbreed Bailey and canine carer and adoption advisor Charlotte Freer at Dogs Trust LeedsKeegan Hirst and Joel Wood meet five-year-old crossbreed Bailey and canine carer and adoption advisor Charlotte Freer at Dogs Trust Leeds
Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood meet five-year-old crossbreed Bailey and canine carer and adoption advisor Charlotte Freer at Dogs Trust Leeds
Most Popular

The visit followed Joel’s support of Dogs Trust back in April, when he and his followers raised £2,000 towards the charity’s work, and when Joel encouraged his 127,000 Instagram followers to sign the Dogs Trust petition asking the Government to pause VAT on pet food and vet services.

Keegan said: "Joel and I are huge fans of Dogs Trust and the important work it does.

"As dog lovers and proud dog-dads, we are thrilled to support the charity. It is also Pride Month, a time to celebrate love and diversity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We feel it's important to extend that same compassion to all beings, including our beautiful four-legged friends."

Kevin Johnson, a canine carer at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: "We were delighted to welcome Keegan and Joel to Dogs Trust Leeds, and we appreciate their support for our cause.”

Read More
Read more: Batley Pride in the Park set to welcome thousands of people to 'posit...
Related topics:Dogs TrustLeedsBatley Bulldogs