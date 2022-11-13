Open to the public, both in Kirklees and further afield, the auction will give individuals, businesses and organisations the chance to own a piece of art trail history.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 30, all 32 of the large and medium sculptures will go under the gavel at the Rybrook Jaguar car dealership in Huddersfield, in an exciting end to the art trail for the Kirklees-based hospice The Kirkwood.

The evening will include a live online auction running in sync with the ‘in the room’ bids, which is guaranteed to build on the anticipation as people go head-to-head to snap up one of these sought after pieces of art.

Billie Vernon with the Snowdog in Cleckheaton Memorial Park.

To add to the excitement, TV personality and renowned auctioneer, Charles Hanson, best known for his appearances on Bargain Hunt and Flog It! will step up the lectern to call the bids.

Kathryn Box, events manager withThe Kirkwood, said: ‘While the art trail has been fantastic for raising awareness for The Kirkwood and our region, the auction is where the truly life changing work begins.

“All money raised from the sale of the Snowdogs will go straight to The Kirkwood, as we continue our work to offer quality, compassionate care to those who need it in Kirklees.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in owning a Snowdog to dig deep and help us to continue our mission to support life.”

Rebecca Bishop with the Snowdog outside Dewsbury Library.

The giant models, which were inspired by the much-loved animated film, The Snowman and The Snowdog, were situated across Kirklees including Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Batley.

Supporting the community in more ways than one, these sculptures - which were unleashed on Friday, September 2 - have helped boost economic growth whilst helping The Kirkwood to reach more people than ever before.

Online bidding for the sculptures is now live.

Before placing a bid fill out the registration form by visiting, https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1cJHNNqd2dVfDU3Lhs0dY_U3yW8K7BiVcwSsta-iMbxc/viewform?edit_requested=true

Danielle Wilcock with the Snowdog outside Dewsbury Train Station.

To place a bid, visit https://snowdogs.wildinartauctions.com/auctions/catalog/id/47/Snowdogs-Support-Life-Kirklees-Auction

Tickets to the auction on November 30 are £15 per person, and can be purchased via EventBrite.