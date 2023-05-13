The festival, which is funded by Kirklees Council, celebrates innovation in textiles across Kirklees and will feature over 100 free and ticketed events.

The theme of this year’s programme is sustainability – with core strands that focus on reducing waste and environmental impact while retaining creativity.

Kirklees is built on the textiles industry, from humble domestic spinning and weaving beginnings to large-scale mill production and trading; WOVEN celebrates it all. The programme is a true reflection of the district's textile heritage and cutting-edge developments in industrial production, university research and creative expression.

This year's festival launches on June 3 with STRUT, a free one-day event taking place outside Dewsbury Town Hall

WOVEN’s themes will also explore generations of innovators, connecting the past, present and future of textiles.

Colin Parr, strategic director, environment and climate change at Kirklees Council said:

“Textiles is an industry with a rich history in Kirklees and continues to play a vital role in our economy today, providing a range of exciting career opportunities.

“WOVEN is a vibrant celebration of this significance and we are delighted to host the inclusive programme to showcase our district on a national and international stage and foster a passion for textiles amongst future generations.”

This year’s festival launches on June 3 with STRUT, a free one-day event taking place outside Dewsbury Town Hall centring around a community catwalk. The catwalk will see groups, students and community members strutting their stuff and celebrating their individuality in their own handmade designs, embellishments and accessories.

This event will be a mix of fashion, music, and fun, and will feature a music stage presented by Kirklees Year of Music, a pop-up skate park, as well as textile crafting opportunities.

WOVEN are also doing an open call for people in Kirklees who wear a uniform to take part in the Catwalk. This is for anyone who is proud of wearing a uniform, part of a local sports team or club, designs and makes traditional dress and more. The deadline for submission is Monday, May 15.

Other WOVEN events happening in North Kirklees include a Repairing Roadshow in Mirfield and Heckmondwike, on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 respectively.

Natalie Walton, curator of WOVEN said: “We are proud to have created such an inclusive festival that truly reflects Kirklees, with not only WOVEN curated events but the multitude of community events that join the WOVEN programme this year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors from West Yorkshire and beyond to celebrate textiles and learn together.”

