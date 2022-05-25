Celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Coun Will Simpson getting ready to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Kirklees Council will be hosting a number of events during the bank holiday weekend, including a free family fun day at Oakwell Hall, Birstall, on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, with live music and family friendly activities.

Bagshaw Museum in Batley is also inviting people to take a step back in time to learn about life in the 1950s with a fun family trail starting on Tuesday, May 31, and running until Sunday, June 5.

There will also be an exhibition held at the museum on Thursday, June 2.

Classical music fans can also enjoy a rousing “Last night of the Proms” style concert performed by Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra at DewsburyTown Hall on Sunday, June 5 at 5pm.

The concert will include British favourites such as Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem and Rule Britannia. Tickets are £5 plus a small booking fee.

Although the deadline for road closures for street parties has passed, residents are still encouraged to get together with their neighbours for a cuppa and a picnic as part of the big Jubilee lunch.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Shabir Pandor, said: “We have a fantastic community spirit in Kirklees and I’m delighted that people across Kirklees can take advantage of the extended bank holiday weekend to come together at our host of free, inclusive and accessible events to celebrate the Queen’s historic Jubilee.

“As well as the events we will be marking this unprecedented anniversary by proudly flying special Platinum Jubilee flags at all our town hall buildings across Kirklees.

“Ahead of the celebrations, I’d like to wish all our residents a happy Jubilee bank holiday weekend and hope they come together with family, friends and neighbours to enjoy the festivities on offer.”

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: "We’re all set for a wonderful weekend of Jubilee celebrations across the district.