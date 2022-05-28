Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, 1950s style! Residents invited to dress in vintage outfits for nostalgic afternoon tea in Dewsbury

The 1950s themed afternoon tea event will take place in the grounds of Elim Church on Saturday, June 4, from 2pm until 5pm.

The event is aimed at families and people with children and will include activities such as 50s games, children’s party games, a bouncy castle, face painting, 50s music and Hungarian dancing, as well as an afternoon tea which will include the nostalgic “mucky fat sarnie”.

People who attend the event are also invited to dress up in a 50s theme.

Sue Baker, Linda Holmes, Joanne Cook, Jon Francis and Kim Gott, organising a street party at the top of Daisy Hill, Dewsbury over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Sue Baker, spokesperson from Dewsbury Community Outreach, said: “The idea behind the event is to build up the local community.

“We have quite a few Romanian, Hungarian and white British people who live in the area and this is a great way for them to get to know each other in a fun way while celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

“We have also had two clubs running called Platinum Memories and Bunting Club.

“Bunting Club have been making Jubilee bunting and the Memories Club have been looking at people's memories over the last 70 years.

Guests will be encouraged to wear 1950s outfits for the nostalgic afternoon tea

“From this there will be boards at the event with people's memories on and pictures from the past that people can come and see.

“There also will be various other things on display such as ration tickets and coronation photos - from the historic side of things it will be quite interesting.

“The event is completely free and is being sponsored by Dewsbury Asda Foundation, Tesco Fareshare and Aleks Lukic, the local councillor.

“Please feel free to dress in a 50s theme if you want to - we have various people such as ‘Charlie Chaplin’ and the ‘Queen’ coming so far.

“Come by, have a cup of tea and be yourself. Everyone will be made to feel welcome.

“Longcauseway Church has also got lunch on beforehand so you can come on a whole day out.

“Come and have your lunch at Longcauseway and then come and have your afternoon tea with us.

“It is all about building bridges and not walls - a party is a great way to do that while celebrating the Queen.”

A spokesperson from Elim Church said: "The Queen's Platinum Jubilee presents a great opportunity for the local community to come together and connect with one another after such a difficult time of isolation.

“We're delighted to be able to help host a celebration with our partners at Dewsbury Community Outreach who are doing such great work in the town.

“At Dewsbury Elim Church we seek to be a welcoming family for all, whether you're a regular churchgoer or you've never connected with church before in your life.

“We hope that this Platinum Jubilee weekend will be a time of fun together as a town as we celebrate the Queen's years of faithful service to the country."